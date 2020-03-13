CAF calls off qualifiers over coronavirus

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called off our back to back Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Comoros that were scheduled to be played this month in light of the Corona Virus scare.

Some 48 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers were set to take place in nearly 50 countries across the continent at the end of March.

CAF said new dates will be announced in due course.

Kenya’s government has already stated that no sporting competitors can leave the country to travel abroad until early April.

Elsewhere, all elite football in England has been suspended until 3rd April as a result of the spread of coronavirus.

All Premier League games, EFL fixtures and matches in the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed. The Premier League said action would resume on 4th April subject to medical advice and conditions at the time.

The Football Association said England’s games against Italy on 27th March and Denmark four days later are off.