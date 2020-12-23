CAF cancels Confederation Cup tie amidst Covid 19 controversy

In an unexpected turn of event, CAF has called off the Confederation Cup(CAFCC), match between Uganda side KCCA and Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

This was occasioned by the high number of Covid -19 positive cases in the Ugandan team. AS Kigali has been awarded a 2-0 win, ahead of the return leg.

CAF only allows teams to honor a fixture if they have 15 squad members among them two goalkeepers.

More to follow…..

