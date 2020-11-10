CAF Champions league: Gor Mahia draw APR in first round

Written By: Bernard Okumu
Record Eighteen  time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will take on  APR of  Rwanda in the first preliminary round of the CAF champions League match following a draw released by  Confederation of Africa Football,CAF.

The first leg matches are set to be played between  November 27 -29th while the return leg fixtures  will be played between 4th-6th December 2020.

Gor Mahia will start the encounter away in Kigali before hosting the second leg  in Nairobi with the victor  advancing to the second preliminary round.

The aggregate winner faces either   CR Belouizdad of Algeria or Al Nasr of Libya in the second round preliminary  matches with the group phase awaiting.

This will be Gor Mahia’s 14th appearance in the CAF Champions league matches and  6th appearance in the competition on the trot .However  Gor Mahia have failed to advance to the group stages of the championship .

Gor Mahia under the tutelage of former APR  coach Roberto  Oliveira Goncalves  will be meeting APR for the second time in the continental matches  having squared off in the Confederations cup group matches in 2018.

The Brazilian led APR to a 2-1 win against Gor which denied the Kenyan champions a place in the confederations cup quarter finals.

A total of 10 teams have received a bye to the second preliminary round including Angola’s 1st Agusto, Democratic Republic of Congo’s RC’S AS vita Club and 5 time winners TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa  among others.

Meanwhile Kenya will not field a team in the CAF’s  secondary club competition the confederations Cup after failing to enter a team in the competition .

