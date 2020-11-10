CAF Champions league: Gor Mahia draw APR in first round

Record Eighteen time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will take on APR of Rwanda in the first preliminary round of the CAF champions League match following a draw released by Confederation of Africa Football,CAF.

The first leg matches are set to be played between November 27 -29th while the return leg fixtures will be played between 4th-6th December 2020.

Gor Mahia will start the encounter away in Kigali before hosting the second leg in Nairobi with the victor advancing to the second preliminary round.

The aggregate winner faces either CR Belouizdad of Algeria or Al Nasr of Libya in the second round preliminary matches with the group phase awaiting.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This will be Gor Mahia’s 14th appearance in the CAF Champions league matches and 6th appearance in the competition on the trot .However Gor Mahia have failed to advance to the group stages of the championship .

Gor Mahia under the tutelage of former APR coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves will be meeting APR for the second time in the continental matches having squared off in the Confederations cup group matches in 2018.

The Brazilian led APR to a 2-1 win against Gor which denied the Kenyan champions a place in the confederations cup quarter finals.

A total of 10 teams have received a bye to the second preliminary round including Angola’s 1st Agusto, Democratic Republic of Congo’s RC’S AS vita Club and 5 time winners TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa among others.

Meanwhile Kenya will not field a team in the CAF’s secondary club competition the confederations Cup after failing to enter a team in the competition .