CAF Champions League: Al Hilal face off Etoile Sahel

Al Hilal Club of Sudan is gearing up to face Etoile Sahel from Tunisia in a nail-biting CAF Champions League group game on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Based in Omdurman, Al Hilal has won a record 27 premier league titles, 16 regional titles. In 1987 and 1992, it was runners up twice in the CAF Champions League.

Some of the remarkable players for Al-Hilal include Salem Al-Dawsari, Bafetimbi Gomis and Ali Al-Bulahi.

On the other hand, Étoile Sahel has won more CAF trophies than any other Tunisian team.

The club has 1 CAF Champions League title, 2 CAF Super Cup titles, 2 CAF Confederation Cup titles and 2 African Cup Winners’ Cups.

The club enjoys huge support from fans across Africa and was the first Tunisian club to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Some of her players include Karim Aribi, Hazem Haj Hassen, Darwin Gonzalez, Yassine Chikhaoul, Salim Boukhenchouche, Wajdi Kechrida, Mortadha Ben Ouannes and Mohamed Firdas Ben Al Arbi

In the CAF Champions League Group B standings, Al Ahly tops, followed by Al-Hilal, Étoile and lastly FC Platinum.

The first three teams have won two matches and lost two while FC Platinum of Zimbabwe has lost all.

