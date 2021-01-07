CAF Champions League: Fifteen Clubs through to group stage,draw to be held Friday

African soccer club giants TP Mazembe lead the lineup of elite clubs that have made it through to the group stage of the CAF Champions league matches whose second preliminary round concluded Wednesday.

Tp Mazembe from Democratic Republic Of Congo are five time winners of the title and will be joined in the money spinning group stage by Esperance of Tunisia,Mc Alger of Algeria ,Tanzania’s Simba SC, As Vita Club of DR Congo, Al Merreikh from Sudan,Horoya from Guinea,Petro Atletico of Angola ,Cr Belouizda from Algeria and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.

Teams that sealed their group stage slots on Wednesday night include: Zamalek and Al Ahly from Egypt, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs and Senegal’s Teungueth.

A total of fifteen clubs have qualified for the group stage of the CAF’S premier club competition with the remaining slot expected to be filled by either Ghana’s Asante Kotoko or Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman. The return leg of the preliminary round match between the two clubs was postponed.

Hilal lead 1-0 from the first leg away win. The return leg match was called off after Kotoko failed to raise enough members to face Hilal following outbreak of Covid 19 in the squad.

The draw for the CAF Champions League 2020/21 Group Stage and the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup Additional 2nd preliminary round will be held on Friday 8th of January at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Watch the draw LIVE on KBC Channel 1 Tv beginning at 2.55pm-4.15pm,east African time.

The group stagev matches will kick off 12th February 2021.