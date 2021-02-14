CAF Champions League: Mamelodi  defeat Al Hilal to go top of group B

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns went top of group B, after beating Sudan’s Al Hilal 2-0 in CAF champions League match played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

An early goal from defender Mosa Lebusa and a late one from Kermit Erasmus allowed the 2016 champions to top the group on 3 points, two more than DR Congo’s TP Mazmebe and Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

Defender Lebusa opened the score after just 10 minutes, connecting beautifully to a corner from the right side.

Al Hilal did not give up, creating several opportunities to equalize, while Sundowns played cautiously trying to settle the game in their favor.

After the break, it was Hilal that came close to equalize, but Eid Mugadam and Mame Ndiaye were stopped by the Brazilians’ tight defense.

Mamelodi Sundowns face Belouizdad in Algeria in 10 days, while Hilal entertains TP Mazembe in Omdurman.

Five-time champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo were held to a goalless draw at home by Algerian visitors CR Belouizdad, in the other Group B match.

Tshibangu Isaac and Moustapha Kouyate were guilty of missing several clear chances for Les Corbeaux, while the visitors will return to Algeria happy with the point they got from Lubumbashi.

Belouizdad goalkeeper Gaya Merbah and his defender Sofiane Bouchar had a game to remember as they stopped their hosts several attacks throughout the 90 minutes.