CAF Champions league: Tusker FC holds Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker Fc held Arta Solar 7 to a 1-1 draw in their   preliminary round CAF champion’s league first leg clash played Saturday at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Stadium in Djibouti City.

Ibrahim Joshua gave Tusker the lead after 14 minutes with a well struck volley while the hosts pulled level through Alain Traore’s well struck free kick .

Tusker will be clutching on the crucial away goal ahead of their return fixture next weekend in Nairobi.

Tusker Fc players before their match against Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Stadium 

The winner of the two legged preliminary round match will face Zamalek in the second round scheduled mid -October .

Tusker handed five new signings a start in Djibouty with Brian Bwire starting in goal as Charles Momanyi,Clyde Senaji and Daniel Sakari also began their careers at the club during the continental assignment.

 

Tusker Fc’s Jackson Macharia dribbles past Arta Solar 7 opponent during their CAF Champions League preliminary round match on Saturday. The match ended 1-1.

 

Tusker also signed keeper Patrick Matasi, Kalos Protus Kirenge, Ibrahim Joshua and Teddy Osok.

Tusker is returning to the CAF Champions league football for the first time in four years  where they bowed out in the preliminary round after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Mauritian side AS Port Louis.

 

  

