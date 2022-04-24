CAF Champions League: Wydad hold CR Belouizdad, to face Petro in Semis

Wydad Athletic Club held off pressure from CR Belouizdad to play to a barren draw at the Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca to book a slot in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League with a 1-0 aggregate score.

The Moroccan giants had won 1-0 in the first leg in Algiers last weekend and that result proved to be the decider. They have now earned a date with Petro de Luanda in the semis, a side they thrashed 5-1 when they met in the last match of the group phase.

This is the third consecutive time Wydad are in the semis and the sixth time in seven appearances since 2016.

A last minute VAR check caused moments of tension for Wydad when the referee had to go to the pitch-side monitor to check whether keeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti had fouled Ahmed Ait Abdesslem as they battled for a cross.

However, the whole stadium, packed to the rafters, breathed a collective sigh of relief as the referee whistled play on after the on-pitch review.

This was just after Belouizdad had been reduced to 10 men at the stroke of 90 minutes after another VAR review saw goalkeeper Toufik Moussaoui red carded for a retaliatory push on the face on Wydad’s Muaid Ellafi.

With the Algerians having exhausted their substitutions, skipper Chemseddine Nessakh moved from the left side of defence into goal for the five minutes of added time.

Wydad will face Petro De Luanda as the Casablanca club remains on course for a third Champions League title.

Petro De Luanda held 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 to snatch 3-2 aggregate score after registering a 2-1 first leg win in Luanda.

The two legged semi finals are scheduled for may 6th/13th with the final set for May 29th.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SEMI FINALS

Wydada Casablanca Vs Petro De Luanda

Al Ahly Vs ES Setif