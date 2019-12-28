CAF Champions League: Wydad vs Petróleos de Luanda

Tonight (Saturday) at 11pm, KBC Channel 1 will televise a CAF Champions League group match between Waydad Athletic and Petro Atletico. But how well do you know the two clubs?

ATLÉTICO PETRÓLEOS DE LUANDA; (ANGOLA)

Best known as Petro Atlético de Luanda, or simply Petro Atlético, is a traditional football club from Luanda, Angola, founded in 1980. In its initial days, the club was known as Petro clube.

The club won its first title, the Angolan League in 1982 and is the most successful team in the country. Four players from Petro Atlético represented Angola at their first World Cup in 2006: Lebo Lebo, Lamá, Zé Kalanga and Delgado.

The club has also a basketball team.

WYDAD ATHLETIC CLUB; (MOROCCO)

Wydad is based in Casablanca and best known for winning most titles, 44 in total, in Moroccan football. Wydad has won a record of 20 Moroccan league titles, 9 Moroccan Cups and 8 Moroccan Super Cups.

In continental competitions the club has won 3 CAF Champions League, 1 CAF Cup Winners, 1 CAF Super Cup, 1 Afro-Asian Club Championship, 1 Arab Club Champions Cup, 1 Arab Super Cup, 3 North African Championship, 3 North African Super Cup, 1 North African Cup and 1 Mohammed V Trophy.

*On Sunday, 29th December, 2019, at 4pm, KBC Channel 1’s sister station Y254 from 4pm will bring you the CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP Football Club De San Pedro (Ivory Coast) VS Hassania Agadir (Morocco).

KBC Channel 1 will air the match between Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco) and DC Motema Pembe (DRC) from 11pm.