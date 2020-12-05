CAF Champions league:Gor Mahia eliminate APR,advance to the next  round

Gor Mahia FC advanced to the second preliminary round of the CAF champions league after beating APR of Rwanda 3-1 and 4-3 on aggregate in a first preliminary round, second leg match played Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Gor had a slow start to the game and conceded a 13th minute penalty after defender Lawrence juma hacked down APR forward in the box.

Former Gor Mahia striker Jack Tuyisenge missed the resultant spot kick which was well read by Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews.

Samuel Onyango handed Gor Mahia the lead in the 18th minute but APR pulled level minutes after restart.

Second half substitutes Sydney Ochieng and Nichoals Kipkurui scored a goal apiece deep in added time to seal the emphatic win for the Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omolo led side.

Gor Mahia will now face the winner between Algerian side CR Belouizdad and Libya’s Al Nasr who face off Sunday in the second leg clash. CR Belouizdad carry a 2-0 first leg lead.

The first leg of the second round of the preliminary matches begin In January 2021 with Gor Mahia Fc set to kick off the campaign away on either January 5th or 6th.