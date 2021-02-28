CAF Champions League:Mamelodi Sundowns dazzle in Dar E salam,sweep aside CR Belouizdad

South African premier league side Mamelodi Sundowns stretched their lead at the top of group ‘B’ after beating Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 in their CAF Champions league match played Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar E Salam, Tanzania.

The win a second on the trot in the campaign reinforced Mamelodi’s pole position with a total of 6 points , 2 ahead of second placed TP mazembe.

CR Belouizdad who finished the game with ten men are ranked bottom of the group on one point same as third placed Sudan’s Al Hilal.

Themba Zwane scored a brace while Peter Shalulile,Lebohang Maboe and Kermit Erasmus scored a goal a piece to hand Mamelodi ,the 2016 CAF champions league champions the emphatic victory.

CR Belouizdad who saw their 18 match unbeaten run in all competitions snapped scored their consolation goal through Amir Sayoud.

The win puts Sundowns closer to the qualification of the knock out phase ahead of their next encounter against five time winners TP Mazembe on 6th March at home while CR Belouizdad will square it off against Al Hilal.