Tusker Fc head coach Robert Matano is confident that the reigning premier league champions will register an impressive result against Zamalek Fc when the two sides face off in the CAF Champions League round 32 first leg match Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium Nairobi.

‘’The time has come and we are ready as Tusker, we are representing the country and we must make the country proud in tomorrow’s match. Zamalek is a good team, they are champions of Africa but they are beatable, I have psyched my players to be ready to take on Zamalek and our intention is to win here so that we plan for the next match’’, Matano remarked .

Tusker Fc captain Eugene Asike expressed the players’ intent and the mental shape the team is in ahead of the duel with the Egyptian side.

‘’The preparations have been going on well there’s a positive energy in the camp everyone is looking forward to tomorrow’s game, we want to go there and do our best, give everything that we have and make sure that we get the victory against Zamalek’’,Asike said.

Zamalek Fc ,last year’s runner up in the competition received a bye to the round of 32. Head coach Patrice Cateron termed the game as a daunting one that will require the side to be at its best to register desired result.

‘’As you know we had a lot of players in the national team so it’s really hard for us at the moment to know how physically fit we will be tomorrow, it’s a difficult game because every champions league game is tough and I know Tusker is a good team they won the super cup few days ago and so it will be a very tough game’’, Patrice said.

The first leg is scheduled to kick off at 4PM east African time on Saturday at Nyayo national stadium with the return match set for 22 October at Alexandria’s Borg Al-Arab stadium.