CAF CL: Vihiga Queens ready for opener against Ethiopia’s CBE  

by Bernard Okumu

 

Vihiga Queens will open their CECAFA CAF champions league qualifier against Ethiopia’s CBE on Sunday  at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Vihiga Queens  and Harambee Starlets striker Gentrix Shikangwa  who is expected to  be a key pillar for her side in the championship expressed optimism ahead of the daunting task.

 

Vihiga Queens will face CBE,New Generation and Yei Joint Stars in Group B .

 

‘’We are hopeful of winning this championship because people believe in us. I am targeting to emerge as the tournament’s top scorer too’’,said Gentrix.

Vihiga Queens, Kenya’s sole representative in the eight team tournament will also face Zanzibar’s New Generation and South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars .Group A consists PVP of Burundi, Tanzania’s Simba Queens, FAD of Djibouti and Lady Doves of Uganda.

 

The tournament will culminate on September 9th with the winner of the final clinching sole slot to represent CECAFA  region at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League finals set for later this year in Egypt.

 

Fixtures

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Lady Doves vs FAD FC -Nyayo Stadium

PVP FC vs Simba Queens -Nyayo Stadium

Sunday, August 29, 2021

Yei Join Stars vs New Generations -Nyayo Stadium,

CBE vs Vihiga Queens -Nyayo Stadium

 

 

  

