CAF Confederation Cup: Kenya’s Gor Mahia through after Al Ahly Merowe no show

by Bernard Okumu

 

Record Kenya premier league champions Gor Mahia have qualified for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after Sudanese side Al Ahly Merowe failed to honor the return leg.

The two teams were scheduled to clash in Nairobi on Sunday, October 24, but CAF announced it had received an official letter informing it of Al Ahly Merowe’s withdrawal from the competition.

“Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the Additional 2nd Preliminary round of the competition,” CAF said in a statement.

Gor Mahia won the first leg staged in Egypt 3-1, courtesy of goals from Samuel Onyango, Benson Ochieng and Jules Ulimwengu.

  

Latest posts

Tundo seals FIA African Rally Championship title with one round to spare

Bernard Okumu

Gidey smashes world half marathon record in Valencia

Bernard Okumu

2022 AWCON: Starlets  beat South Sudan to storm second round qualifiers

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More