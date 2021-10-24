Record Kenya premier league champions Gor Mahia have qualified for the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup after Sudanese side Al Ahly Merowe failed to honor the return leg.

The two teams were scheduled to clash in Nairobi on Sunday, October 24, but CAF announced it had received an official letter informing it of Al Ahly Merowe’s withdrawal from the competition.

“Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match is cancelled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the Additional 2nd Preliminary round of the competition,” CAF said in a statement.

Gor Mahia won the first leg staged in Egypt 3-1, courtesy of goals from Samuel Onyango, Benson Ochieng and Jules Ulimwengu.