CAF Confederations Cup: Gor Mahia FC lose at home to Napsa


Gor Mahia FC lost 0-1 to Zambia's Napsa Stars in their CAF Confederations Cuo,preliminary round match at Nyayo Stadium Nairobi on February 14th 2020. The two teams meet in the return leg in Lusaka on Feb 21 2021.

 

Gor Mahia FC hopes of advancing to the group stages of this year’s CAF confederations Cup were dented after losing 0-1 to Napsa Stars of Zambia in the preliminary round first leg match played Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Ghanaian forward Daniel Adoko scored the all important goal for the visitors four minutes to full time dealing a  blow to Gor Mahia who are gunning to qualify for the group stages of the competition for the third season in a in a row.

Gor  Mahia reached the quarter final stage of the Confederations Cup 2018-19 while Napsa is making its maiden bow at the tourney.

Napsa Stars will seek to defend their precious away lead when they host Gor Mahia on February 21st in Lusaka.

The aggregate winner qualifies for the group stage of CAF confederations Cup ,CAF’S  secondary cup competition.

The return leg will be played before  4,500 fans at Heroes Stadium,Lusaka on February 21st 2021.

