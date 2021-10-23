Caf Confederations Cup: Gor Mahia ready for Al Ahly Merowe task

Gor Mahia Fc head coach Mark Harrison had hinted that he will field similar line up that featured in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup against Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan.

The two teams clash tomorrow in the second leg with record Kenyan premier league champions Gor Mahia carrying a 3-1 first leg lead.

‘’There’s no many changes I can make because we have only 16 players available for the CAF game so its likely similar line up that was in Egypt’’,Harrison remarked.

Harrison warned of complacency challenging the side to go out and protect the lead by clinching the win.

‘’The expectations of the game is us to go and win it there’s no room for any complacency we have to enter the game because its nil nil and we need to go and win it,the sooner we get goals the better in the game we are not going to sit back and sit on the 3-1 we have to after them,we have a squad of 26 players full of quality I will be rotating players all season’’, Harrison said.

Benson Omalla who was on the mark during the first leg win urged concetration remaining optimistic that the team will qualify to the next round of the completion.

‘’We just have to concentrate and keep our head high because work is not yet done and tomorrow we will be finishing the remaing part and qualify’’

A total of 10,000 fans have been allowed to attend the match tomorrow at Nyayo National Stadium, after the government relaxed the COVID 19 directives.