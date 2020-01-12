CAF Confederations Cup: Morrocco take on Ivory Coast

Hussania Agadir will seek to consolidate their leadership of Group D of the Caf Confederations Cup when they take on bottom side San Pedro of Ivory Coast.

The Moroccan side is enjoying an imperious run of two wins and 1 draw in their last 3 matches going top of the group with a total of 7 points.

San Pedro will be hoping to better their first leg home performance when they held the Morrocan side to a 1-1 draw.

However, it will not be an easy task for the Ivorians who lie in 4th position with 2 points from two draws and a loss.

The Ivorian outfit could, however, capitalise on Hussania’s poor domestic form. Hussania is currently ranked 14th on the 16 teams Morrocan top-flight league.

After the Hussania test, San Pedro will play Algeria’s PARRADOU AC on the 26th of this month while Hussabnia will take on Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba in their next Group D matches.

Group C preview {AL Nasry Vs Bidvest}

Libyan side Al Nasry will be out to bring back their CAF Confederations Cup group campaign back on track when they host South Africa’s Bidvest Wits in their return group C match set for Sunday, January 12th in Cairo.

The two sides haven’t won a game of their Caf campaign this season and undesired results for either side will dim if not ruin their chances of advancing to the knock out round.

Al Nasry ranked second in their home league has two points from three games following two draws and a loss.

Al Nasry was held to a 1-1 draw with Mali’s Djoliba at home before losing to Guinea’s Horoya Fc.

Horoya progressed to the group stage at the expense of Kenya’s Bandari FC whom they ousted in the preliminaries.

A win for the Libyan side will move them to within 5 points of leaders Djoliba while a loss to Bidvest will certainly extinguish their knock out hopes.

Bidvest is enduring a terrible run on the continent a contrast to their domestic form with the Gavin Hunt Charges lying 4th place in the 16 team SPL.

Bidvest has a chance of recharging their campaign with a probable win against Al Nasr whom they battled to a barren draw in their first meeting in Dec 2019 in Johannesburg.

Al Nasr is forced to play its home matches in Cairo due to the ongoing conflict in Libya.