CAF Confederations Cup: Police Fc loses to Zamalek at home

Kenya Police Fc lost 0-1 to Zamalek Fc in their second preliminary round,first leg caf confederations Cup match played at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi.

Abdalla Mohamed scored the lone goal at the stroke of half time to hand the Egyptian side the win.

Kenya Police efforts of finding their way back in the game were fruitless as the defending champions held on to clinch the crucial win.

The defeat leaves Police Fc with a mountain to climb in the reverse fixture scheduled Friday septe,ber 20th in Cairo.

Zamalek are the defending champions while P[olice are featuring in their debut season in continental cup matches.

An aggregate win for either side will qualify them for the group stages of the competition.

CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP

1ST LEG,SECOND PRELIMINARY ROUND MATCHES

RESULTS

Police Fc 0-1 Zamalek

Etoile Filante 0-0 Enyimba

Racing Abidjaan 0-0 Jaaraf

Stelenbosch 2-0 Vita Club