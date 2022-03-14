Egyptian side Pyramids FC became the first team to book a quarter final ticket in the 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup despite picking a point in a 1-1 draw against CS Sfaxien in Tunis.

The point takes the 2019-20 finalists to 10 points, six ahead of third placed Sfaxien with two matches to go in group A . Pyramids have qualification guaranteed as they edge out Sfaxien on head to head record.

Sfaxien meanwhile still harbor hopes of progressing out of the group stages for the first time since they won the title in 2013 as they have a chance of finishing second. They are on four points and will battle for that lone slot with Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli who are on nine points currently.

Against Pyramids in Tunis on Sunday night, Firas Chaouat grabbed a point for the home side after Walid El Karti had struck Pyramids ahead a minute to halftime.

The Egyptian side started off on a high and had a glorious opportunity 18 minutes in when Ramadhan Sobhi’s superb pass found the run of Ahmed Fathy at the backpost but the veteran defender could not hit the ball on target.

Pyramids continued pushing and finally got their goal in the 44th minute when El Karti struck a well weighted shot from the edge of the box.

The home side came alive in the second half and eight minutes in had the equalizer, Chaouat glancing home a header after being picked out by a pin point cross from Mahmoud Ghorbel.

None of the two sides could add on to the tally as they shared spoils, leaving everything to play for in the final two matches.

Zanaco hold the last position on the standings with 0 points from four games.