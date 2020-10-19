CAF Congratulates Mwendwa,warns of tough task ahead

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad has sent a congratulatory message to Nick Mwendwa who was re-elected as football Kenya federation chairman on a new 4 year tenure.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee of CAF and personally, I wish you every success in your endeavors,” read the letter signed by the caf president..

Ahmad lauded Mwendwa’s efforts to develop football in the country saying his rapport with his fellow counterparts helped him earn the second tenure.

“This second term, which you obtained by an impressive majority, is the demonstration that your entire term has been appreciated and strongly supported,” Ahman stated.

“I encourage you on this path to success which reflects the prestigious ambition of the Kenyan nation which has made the sport a national priority,” he added.

Ahman challenged Mwendwa to remain a sports administrator worth emulating saying,

’’ considered as one of our youngest national association president you represent a role model and example of pride to follow for African sports youth and I remained convinced that you will continue all of your actions with the same vigor and the same determination’’, read the statement.

Nick Mwendwa’s election sees him become the 20th head of the country’s football association whose first chairman was Isaac Lugonzo in 1963.

Lugonzo a second African to be the mayor of Nairobi between 1967-70 , served for one year.

Job Omino’s tenure which lasted for seven years between 1984-91 is touted as the most successful by any chair at the helm in the history of the federation.