CAF delegation arrives in Uganda for a strategic meeting with 2027 PAMOJA AFCON Co hosts

A senior delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning for a crucial strategic engagement with the three PAMOJA Host Nations of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The two-day meetings on 22-23 April in Kampala will see CAF and the three Host Nations give update on delivery priorities for the next phase of preparations for the Competition.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the Governments of the three host nations, the Presidents of the three Member Associations, Acting CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu and CAF senior administration from various functional areas including Competitions, Commercial, Broadcasting, Safety and Security, Finance and other roles.

It marks an important step in the coordinated planning process and will focus on key functional areas critical to the successful delivery of the Competition, including safety and security, infrastructure, procurement, finance, media, ticketing and commercial operations.

This kick-off meeting reflects the collective determination of CAF and the three PAMOJA Host Nations to work in close collaboration and with a clear sense of purpose as preparations gather pace.

CAF remains committed to supporting the Host Nations in building strong coordination mechanisms and operational readiness across all core areas of tournament delivery.