FootballSports

CAF delegation arrives in Uganda for a strategic meeting with 2027 PAMOJA AFCON Co hosts

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

A senior delegation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has arrived in Uganda on Tuesday morning for a crucial strategic engagement with the three PAMOJA Host Nations of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The two-day meetings on 22-23 April in Kampala will see CAF and the three Host Nations give update on delivery priorities for the next phase of preparations for the Competition.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the Governments of the three host nations, the Presidents of the three Member Associations, Acting CAF General Secretary Samson Adamu and CAF senior administration from various functional areas including Competitions, Commercial, Broadcasting, Safety and Security, Finance and other roles.

It marks an important step in the coordinated planning process and will focus on key functional areas critical to the successful delivery of the Competition, including safety and security, infrastructure, procurement, finance, media, ticketing and commercial operations.

This kick-off meeting reflects the collective determination of CAF and the three PAMOJA Host Nations to work in close collaboration and with a clear sense of purpose as preparations gather pace.

CAF remains committed to supporting the Host Nations in building strong coordination mechanisms and operational readiness across all core areas of tournament delivery.

Kenya Volleyball Federation launches ambitious digital plan ahead of new league season
2024 CHAN:Co hosts Uganda to clash with Algeria in Kampala
Chana, Tundo, Karan, Hamza top star-studded KNRC Safari entries at season’s Round 2
Yolanda Yu and Peter Gathogo win Karen leg of Junior Golf  Foundation tour

 

Lokedi replaces injured Kosgei in the Paris Olympic marathon team
Cleveland Cavaliers ride huge first half to crushing win over Warriors
Chepkemoi rules 3,000msc, in 4th AK/Betika meet in Afraha
Manchester United stun Manchester City to lift FA Cup
Simba’s squad revealed ahead of Elgon Cup return leg in Kampala
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Singer D4vd charged with murder
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Singer D4vd charged with murder
Entertainment Music
Shakahola cult case: Mackenzie said eating was sinful
County News NEWS
Kenya Pipeline and KCB storm Africa Women’s Volleyball club championship Semis
Sports VolleyBall
Africa’s top culinary talent recognised at 2026 Ladha Za Afrika Competition in Nairobi
Lifestyle

You May also Like

GolfSports

Kenya in pool B at U20 2025 AFCON in Egypt

2024 CHANFootball

Harambee Stars not taking chances against Zambia

Football

FRMF President hails CAF on awarding Morocco 2025 AFCON hosting rights

GolfSports

Isaac Gitonga wins 12th leg of NCBA Golf series in Kitale

Show More