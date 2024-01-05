CAF increases AFCON Prize money

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in the Prize Money for the Winner of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Winner of the AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will receive approximately 1 billion Kenya shillings. The Runner-up will now get 630 million shillings.

Each of the two Semi-finalists will receive 394 million shillings and each of the four Quarter-finalists 204 million shillings.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said the Prize Money targets to develop football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist Member Associations with their administrations.

The Africa Cup of Nations will kick off on 13th of this month in Côte d’Ivoire.