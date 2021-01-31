CAF: introduction of VAR will help officials make quality decisions

Video Assistant Referee (VAR), was used for the first at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship, Chan in Cameroon during Saturdays first Quarter final matches.

The VAR was employed in aiding decisions during the first quarter final match between Congo and Mali.

Mali won the match 5-4 via post match penalties after a fulltime and extra time barren draw at Ahmadou Ahidiou Stadium in Yaounde.

Cameroon advanced in the other quarter final after ousting two time champions Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1.

While announcing its introduction at the championship exclusively meant for players plying their trade in domestic leagues, CAF Deputy Secretary General Anthony Baffoe said:

“The standard of football in this competition has been very high and this has been complemented by good match officiating. Of course there are areas of improvement and with the introduction of VAR in, this will assist our match officials to make quality decisions. As an administration, we are here to provide support. We have highly qualified instructors and people in charge in that space and they are doing a good job.”

CAF Refereeing Director Eddy Mallet commented: “We have been fortune that CAF has made available the latest technology and training equipment for our match officials during this tournament. This is indicative of the fact that the commitment to bring a professional structure in match officiating is not only lip serving but also a reality.”

VAR AT CAF COMPETITIONS

CAF became the first Confederation to apply VAR in its competitions after several trials supervised by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018, during the CAF Super Cup between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo) in Casablanca.

After the successful implementation, the CAF Executive Committee passed a resolution for the application of VAR in major competitions. It has since been applied in competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

