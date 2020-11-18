CAF orders CECAFA U-20 to be played behind closed doors

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has ordered the Cecafa Under 20 tournament to be played behind closed doors.

The regional competition which will bring together nine nations is set to kick-off on November 22 and will run until December 2 in Arusha, Tanzania.

CAF says it is a tournament for junior players and that Covid-19 protocols must be adhered to.

The Kenya Under 20 national team, the Rising Stars, started residential training for the tournament on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government with both the players and the members of their technical bench undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests ahead of the regional junior tournament.

Apart from Rwanda and Eritrea who will not take part, Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Somalia, Burundi, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Uganda, will participate in the competition.

Kenya has been pooled to Group C of the tournament that will run from Sunday, November 22, to Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Arusha.

Fixtures

Group Stages

Tanzania vs Djibouti (Sunday, November 22, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm)

Djibouti vs Somalia (Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm)

Somalia vs Tanzania (Thursday, November 26, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 4:00 pm)

South Sudan vs Uganda (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm)

Uganda vs Burundi (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1:00 pm)

Burundi vs South Sudan (Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm)

Ethiopia vs Kenya (Monday, November 23, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1.00 pm)

Sudan vs Ethiopia (Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 4:00 pm)

Kenya vs Sudan (Friday, November 27, 2020, Sheikh Amri Abeid, 1:00 pm)

Semi-finals

Winner Group B vs Winner Group C (Monday, November 30, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 12 noon)

Winner Group A vs Best Loser (Monday, November 30, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 3:30 pm)

Finals

Final (Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Black Rhino Academy, 3:30 pm