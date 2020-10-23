CAF Postpones Raja-Zamalek champions league clash

The African Football Confederation has postponed the African Champions League, second leg clash pitting Egyptian side Zamalek against Raja Casablanca of morocco.

The clash was set for October 25th in Egypt with Zamalek carrying a 1-0 lead.

Raja informed CAF of the decision of the local health authorities relating to the quarantine of the team following the detection of eight players positive for Covid-19, CAF said in a press release.

The Confederation also received the decisions of the Moroccan authorities canceling the special authorization to travel outside Moroccan territory granted to Raja and the confinement of the club for a week, until October 27,

“Therefore, the team will not be able to travel to Egypt for their return leg of the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League against Zamalek, scheduled for October 24”, specifying that “at the end of a consultation meeting held immediately between the experts of CAF, the authorities of Raja de Casablanca and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the president of Raja reaffirmed the will of his club to participate until ‘at the end of this competition “,caf Statement stated.

The match which was set to be broadcast on KBC TV this weekend will now be played on November 1st with the final set for November 06.

The other two teams gunning for the final spot Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca face off later today in the second semi-final with Al Ahly heading into the tie with a 2-0 advantage.

