Caf President Ahmad questioned in France

Ahmad has been president of the Confederation of African Football President since replacing Issa Hayatou in March 2017
The President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Ahmad has been released without charges ‘at this stage.’

Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux from the French city of Marseille added that Ahmad “was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery.”

On Thursday Fifa confirmed that Ahmad was being questioned by authorities in France.

At the time a statement from football’s world governing body said it was “in relation to allegations related to his mandate while President of Caf.”

It added that “Fifa is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically.

“Fifa is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”

