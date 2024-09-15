CAF President Motsepe happy with 2027 AFCON preparations  progress

CAF President Patrice Motsepe who arrived in the country on Sunday has indicated his delight at the progress Kenya is making in readiness for the 2027 Africa Cup of nations hosting.

Kenya is expected to cost the African biannual showpiece with East Africa neighbors Tanzania and Uganda.

Meanwhile Motsepe is expected to lead a CAF Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Monday in Nairobi.

The CAF President in the company of CS Sports Kipchumba Murkomen and FKF President Nick Mwendwa toured the stadia that will be used for next year’s Championship of African Nations, CHAN, and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Motsepe inspected the ongoing works at the Kasarani, Nyayo, and the Talanta City Stadia.

Motsepe said that he would be back in the country in December when the ongoing works at Kasarani and Nyayo are expected to be completed.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen affirmed the government’s commitment to see the completion on time of the facilities that are set to host the Africa showpiece.

The brand new Talanta Sports City is being built from scratch is expected to be completed by December 2025.

On Monday, Motsepe will chair a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Nairobi.

The meeting is expected to ratify Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania as hosts of the next edition of CHAN, confirm CAF’s Financial Statements, and make decisions on the hosts of the next women’s and age grade competitions