CAF reschedule Gor Mahia Champions League tie to 26th December

The CAF Champions League preliminary fixture pitting Gor Mahia against Algerian side Belouizdad that had been slated for tomorrow 23rd December, has been rescheduled.

According to CAF, the match has been pushed to the 26th December and shall kick off at 10:45pm (Kenyan time), the venue remains the same.

Gor Mahia had a challenge trying to secure the necessary travel arrangements to Algeria whose airspace is closed.

Amidst rumors of players’ protest over salary and allowance arrears club Chairman Ambrose Rachier had this to say: “CAF has agreed to postpone the game to December 26th, so we will leave the country with the willing players either on December 23 or 24 since the Algerian airspace is now available and we can travel.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think