CAF Stadium safety and security workshops closes

A three day workshop on security and safety in stadiums conducted by CAF ended today with participants being urged to put the lessons into practice.

The training brought together 40 security officials drawn from premier league and nationwide clubs.

And after three days of training those who attended the workshop received certificates to symbolize they were now well equipped to deal with fans during matches in their respective teams.

The training is one of the initiatives by Confederation of Africa Football CAF to build capacity among senior security officials in Kenya ahead of the 2024 Africa Nations Championship ,CHAN which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Those who attended the training said they were eager to demonstrate the skills they had acquired during the training.

Kenya is the tenth country to receive the Safe stadium initiative training which now heads to Tanzania next week.