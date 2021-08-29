CAF Women’s Champions League: Lady Doves, Simba Queens win CECAFA openers

Uganda’s Lady Doves and Tanzania’s Simba Queens kicked off their CAF Women Champions League CECAFA qualifiers with 5-0 and 4-1 wins over Djibouti’s FAD FC and Burundi’s PVP respectively.

The matches were played at the Nyayo Stadium.

Riticia Nabbosa opened the scores for Lady Doves after heading in the ball from the pen area in the 16th minute.

In the 30th minute, Fazila Ikwaput doubled the scores for lady doves through her shot from the edge of the area. This sealed the half-time scores at 2-0.

After the breather, Alupo Norah gave Lady Doves a 3-0 lead .A mishap from Djibouti’s defender Nasteho Roble Djama saw her earn Lady Doves their fourth goal in the 64th minute.

At the brink of stoppage time, Fazila Ikwaput bagged her brace after bagging the fifth goal for Lady Doves, sealing the emphatic 5-0 win.

Tanzania’s Simba Queens thumped Burundi’s PVP 4-1.

Danai Bhobho opened the scores for Simba Queens in the 1st minute and in the 32nd minute, her counterpart Flavine Musolo netted the second goal for Simba Queens, sealing off the halftime scores at 2-0.

After the interval, Nasra Nahimana managed to pull one back for Burundi’s PVP after converting a penalty in the 56th minute.

Flavine Musolo bagged her brace after sending the ball to the back of the net through a penalty with six minutes to go.

Aisha Mnunka sealed the win for Simba Queens scoring a fourth deep in stoppage time. The matches continue Sunday with Kenya’s Vihiga Queens opening their campaign against CBE of Ethiopia while South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars beat Zanzibar’s New Generation.

The semi finals are scheduled September 6th while the final will be played on September 9th with the winner clinching the sole ticket to represent CECAFA zone at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions league finals in Egypt.