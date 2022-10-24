CAF Women’s Champions League: Simba to face hosts ASFAR in opener

Tanzania’s Simba Queens will face hosts ASFAR in their opening group A match of the CAF Women’s Champions League scheduled 30th October-13th November 2022 in Rabat and Marrakech ,Morocco.

Simba who won the right to represent East Africa zone at the second edition of the continent’s premier women’s football club competition are set to face the hosts in the opening match of the encounter at Prince Heriter Moulayel El Hassan stadium in Rabat this weekend.

Simba home to several Kenyan internationals including former Vihiga Queens and Turkey’s Fatih Karagumruk star forward Jentrix Shikangwa, Corazone Aquino and Topister Situma.

After the ASFAR match Simba will play 10-time Liberian league champions Determine Girls on 2nd November before winding up their group campaign against Zambian out fit Green Buffaloes.

Group B is composed of inaugural champions Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Wadi Degla (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo).

Top two sides from the two groups will walk straight to the semi finals which will be played on 09 November with the final scheduled two days later at Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat.