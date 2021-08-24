CAF Women’s Champions League: stage set for CECAFA qualifiers  in Nairobi

by Bernard Okumu

 

The   Confederation of African Football, CAF, Women’s champions league CECAFA zonal qualifiers will be held in Nairobi from August 28th-September 9th 2021.

According to the fixtures released by CECAFA and   Football Kenya Federation, Kenya’s representatives in the 8 team tournament Vihiga Queens will open their campaign against  Commercial Bank of Ethiopia,CBE,  on Sunday at Nyayo National stadium.

 

The winners of the CECAFA zonal qualifiers will join 7 other winners in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League finals in Egypt.

 

Vihiga Queens will also play New Generation of Zanzibar, and South Sudan’s Yei Join Stars in pool B.

Group A consists Burundi’s PVP,FAD of Djibouti, Lady Doves of Uganda and Tanzania’s Simba Queens.

The group matches are set to begin on Saturday and end on September 3rd paving way for the semi final scheduled September 6th with the final expected to be held three days later.The matches will be played at Nyayo National Stadium and Moi Kasarani Sports Centre.

The overall winner of the tournament will clinch a ticket to represent the region at the 8 team inaugural CAF Women’s champions league set for Egypt later this year.

 

CECAFA CAF WCL FIXTURES ,

Saturday August 28th 2021

Lady Doves Vs FAD FC –Nyayo Stadium

PVP Vs Simba Queens –Nyayo Stadium

Sunday, August 29th 2021

Yei Join Stars Vs New Generations –Nyayo Stadium

CBS Vs Vihiga Queens-Nyayo Stadium

 

 

 

  

