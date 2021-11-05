Hosts Wadi Degla began their group A campaign of the inaugural Confederation of African Football, CAF, Women’s Champions League with a 3-1 defeat of AS Mande of Mali at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo Egypt.

The championship will be beamed live on KBC TV and Y254TV.

The Egyptian champions took an early lead after just two minutes when Noha Mamdouh scored from the spot.

Fatumatu Dukureh doubled Wadi Degla lead, before As Mande halved the deficit at the 32nd minute, through Awa Traore.

After the break, Wadi Degla restored their two goal lead when Jassmin Theresa made it 3-1.

Degla goalkeeper Elham “Nasra” Abdelmalek made some critical saves to keep her side’s historic victory.

Vihiga Queens brace for Mamelodi test

Meanwhile Kenya’s representative in the competition Vihiga Queens will open their group B campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa Saturday from 5pm East Africa time.

Vihiga Queens head coach Charles Okere underscored the teams target in the competition saying the encounter against their South African opposition won’t be easy.

“I’m looking forward to our match tomorrow, we know Mamelodi Sundowns is a good team and we have respect for them. We’ve prepared for them so it’s going to be an interesting match for both of us”.

“As a club our ambition is to win the 1st edition of this tournament. We have set our target to win each match at a time. We’ll face each team with respect until we reach the final”.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Agnes Nkosi stated the battle that lay ahead.

“I’m happy to be in Egypt. It will not be an easy game for us. Vihiga Queens were crowned champions of Kenya 3 times in a row while we were only crowned twice as champions of South Africa. So we are like babies for them”.

The other group B match will pit ASFAR of Morocco against Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

CAF WCL FIXTURES

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Vihiga Queens Vs Mamelodi Sundowns- 5PM-KBC TV

Asfar Vs Rivers Angels- 8pm-Y254