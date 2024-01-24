CAJ visits Moyale to promote access to justice, good governance

The Commission on Administrative Justice, the office of the Ombudsman, in collaboration with Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) organized a sensitization forum in Moyale town on Wednesday.

The forum that was also attended by officials from the National and County Governments, members of the public, Civil Society Organizations and media practitioners among others, was aimed at creating awareness on the mandate of the Commission on Administrative Justice.

The need to take the commission’s services to communities in the grassroots, including those in remotest parts of the country, through public education and free legal aid clinics, also informed the decision to hold the forum in Moyale.

“The Commission will also explore opportunities for strengthening realization of SDG 16 through bridging gaps on Administrative Justice for better service delivery to all citizens,” said Director Osman Mohamed on behalf of commission chairperson Florence Kajuju

The Ombudsman says that there are issues that ought to be addressed among marginalised communities such as challenges in accessing legal identity documents, particularly for children and youth, due to inefficiencies and delays in processing services by relevant government agencies.

Mohamed says the Commission will hold similar forums in Isiolo, Meru and Wajir counties to empower public officials and citizens on their rights and obligations in accordance with the law to promote transparency and accountability.

“Having an effective complaint handling mechanisms is crucial to address the concerns and complaints of all citizens, especially those living in marginalised and far-flung areas,” he said

The event was also attended by Commission Moyale Deputy County Commissioner Robert Nzuki and Sololo Sub County Administrator Abdo Ala

The visit comes as a predecessor to a series of activities to be held in partnership with the Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance to foster SDG 16 which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.