CAK approves proposed Vivo Energy and Kuku Foods merger

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has approved a proposed 50:50 joint venture deal between Vivo Energy and Kuku Foods which operates outlets franchised from American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Through the merger deal, Vivo Energy has proposed to invest in increasing KFC’s outlets amid growing demand for fast food services especially major towns in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

In a statement Monday, the CAK says “The acquirer is an oil importer and marketer in Kenya where it distributes and markets Shell branded fuels, lubricants and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to both retail and commercial consumers. The target is a fast food restaurant chain franchise. Based on the foregoing, the parties’ business activities do not overlap.”

According to the Competition Authority of Kenya, the proposed transaction is unlikely to raise competition concerns and will not have an impact on the market share of the merged entity given that the target is only active in the fast food restaurant business locally.

The fast food business is dominated by Java with a market share of 34%, followed by Innscor that comprises Pizza Inn, Galitos and Creamy Inn with a market share of 16 percent while KFC is third with a market share of 15 percent.

Through the proposed investment, Vivo Energy is seeking to increase KFC’s outlets from the current 24 in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu and Nanyuki.

The Competition Authority of Kenya has also approved the proposed subscription of 33.9% of the issued share capital and joint control of Maziwa Limited by Pledge Holdco.

Maziwa holds a significant stake in Musty Distribution whose main business is distribution of milk and milk-related products in Kenya, Uganda and Zambia under the brand name ‘Lola’.

On the other hand Pledge Holdco Limited is wholly-owned by Texas Pacific Group that controls several entities in Kenya including Dodla Dairy Limited and Cellulant Corporation. Post-transaction, the merged entity will have a market share of 3.9%.

The Competition Authority of Kenya says the merger between Musty and Lola is unlikely to raise competition concerns since its market share will be considerably low.

The dairy industry is dominated by Brookside which has a market share of 45 percent, followed by Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Limited with an 18 percent market share, then Githunguri Dairy Co-operative with an 8 percent market share and New KCC Dairy with market share of 6 percent.