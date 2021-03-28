CAK fines Homeboyz Radio Kshs.1M for derogatory comments

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has imposed a Kshs 1M on penalty on Homeboyz Radio following derogatory comments against women during its breakfast show ‘The lift off’ on March 25.

Speaking Sunday during a press conference at CAK headquarters, Ag Director-General Mercy Wanjau also imposed a six-month suspension of the offending show until the Station demonstrates compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

“On 26th March 2021, the Authority, while undertaking routine monitoring, noted that Homeboyz Radio had made derogatory comments against women during its breakfast show of 25th March 2021. The comments were in violation of the provisions of the law and the Programming Code in respect to the requirement for broadcasters to air decent and family-oriented programming during the watershed period.” She said

She also directed that the staff Homeboyz Radio undergo training and sensitization on gender issues which should be certified by the National Gender and Equality Commission and evidence of compliance filed with the Authority and they should also undergo a training on the Programming Code by the Authority.

CAK directed the station to publish a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation and air the same apology on the station during prime time starting from today (Sunday) for the next five days.

CAK further directed that the station reviews its editorial policy to align it with requirements of the law on gender, and file the same with the Authority and to ensure that its presenters are accredited by the Media Council of Kenya and files evidence of compliance with the Authority.

She assured the the public that CAK shall continue monitoring the programming

aired to ensure it conforms to the provisions of the ICT sector law, the Kenya Information and Communications Act.