CAK: Over 40 million subscribers have registered their SIM cards

Over 40 million mobile phone subscribers have abided by the law and registered their SIM cards, according to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).

Safaricom, which is the largest mobile operator in the country, is leading with 93 pc of their customers registering their cards before the October 15th deadline that saw thousands locked out.

This came as the communications authority ruled out extending the deadline for the registration of the mobile numbers amid calls to review the timelines.

Over the weekend, hundreds of Kenyans were locked out from making any communication after mobile operators locked out all those who had not registered their lines.

According to CAK Director-General Ezra Chiloba, the process of analyzing the number of those deregistered had kicked off with the results expected in two weeks.

Chiloba noted that the levels of compliance in Safaricom had risen from 55 in January to 91 pc while that of Airtel stood at 81 from 40 pc in the same period.

“After suspending the registration exercise for six months, the exercise was concluded over the weekend and over 40m subscribers have now adhered to the law,” he said.

Addressing the press in Naivasha during the ongoing Cyber security Conference, Chiloba said that the next stage lay in auditing the unregistered numbers and those who were using them.

“Mobile phone operators are looking at those genuine cases that were not registered and there are no plans to extend the registration exercise,” he said.

He added that with the exercise done, this would help contain cases of money-fraud which were on the rise mainly from prisons in the country.

“The current issue is on the number of SIM cards that an individual should have and this debate is going on among stakeholders in the communication sector,” he said.

Chiloba revisited the just concluded general elections noting that CAK with stakeholders had managed to successfully transmit all the elections results without any hindrances.

“Despite tens of cases of cyber-attacks in the country, the Communication Authority has managed to deal with them and provided secure space for the country,” he said.

On his part, the acting director of Cyber-Security in CAK Dr Vincent Ngundi noted that cybercrime was still a threat mainly to SMEs and the health sector.

“The biggest threat posed by cybercrime is misinformation with government agencies hardest hit and hence the need for enhance cyber resilience,” he said.

Andy Chadwick from the UK Embassy said that they were keen to support the country and stakeholders in addressing threats posed by cybercrime.

“We are calling for better coordination between stakeholders in fighting cases of cybercrime which are on the rise daily,” he said.