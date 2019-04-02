Returning for its sixth time, this year’s Cake Art affair is dubbed the ‘Ray of Sunshine’ Edition

Cake Art Affair has established a following as one of Kenya’s premier youth events where to find the best cake, and subsequently the best live music from fast-rising Kenyan acts with groundbreaking stage performances. Bensoul, SERRO, Mbithi, Yozowo Band, and Willie Oeba, are slated to give thrilling live band performances at the event set for April 14th 2019 at its new home—Two Rivers grounds from 11 AM – 8 PM.

Returning for the sixth time, the event dubbed the Ray of Sunshine Edition will use its voice and all their resources to raise awareness on issues around depression among the youth. This will be done through sparking conversations both online and offline, before during and after the event. Attendees will be encouraged to don bold colours as part of their outfits for the day in support of the theme.

In line with its mission to elevate young entrepreneurs, Cake Art Affair will engage over 30 home bakers, giving them a showcase and marketing opportunity during the event. Cake lovers and art enthusiasts will once again be treated to exciting music performances, art displays and a-day long of free cake samples. Cake Art Affair will also host an Arts Market where Crafts and Visual Arts vendors will display and sell their wares. The alcohol-free event will serve as the perfect place to meet a baker for your next occasion, a converging point for Kenyan youth to discover Kenya’s next biggest stars on the live music front, as well as support and be inspired by their peers’ business ventures.

Speaking ahead of the event, the event’s Director and Co-Founder Simon Maina says, “Through Cake Art Affair we hope to nurture a culture among the youth, of consuming and supporting their own musicians and enterprises. Our music and products are amazing and we shouldn’t wait for external affirmation; we just need to start consuming it now.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Cake Art Affair’s Bakers Coordinator Lynnet Kamau added, “This year’s edition will be small heaven for all sugar lovers. We’ve booked 34 Bakers so far, the highest we’ve ever recorded. This translates to over 100 different cake flavours for your enjoyment, the whole day!”

TICKETS

Advance Tickets – Ksh. 500 and

At the gate – Ksh. 1,000

http://bit.ly/ROSE2019TICKETS

Tickets also available at Chicken Inn outlets: Town, Westlands and TRM.

Tell Us What You Think