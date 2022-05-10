Cake Festival is back

The Cake Festival is a must-attend event for anyone who loves cake.

The annual decadent event for all sweet tooths is back next month. The Cake Festival brings together all professional and home bakers to delight attendees with the most scrumptious cake samples. Not only is it a fun and tasty event but it is a unique fundraising one.

The event is supported by hundreds of bakers from Kenya and beyond, who offer cakes for sampling to thousands of attendees and all the proceeds go to support education of bright needy students through Edumed Trust. Cake Festival meets the charity aspect while it offers a unique opportunity for industry gurus; home based traders, as well as start-ups to open up their service and products to thousands of visitors, and to establish links in the industry under one forum.

The Cake Festival is open to amateur bakers, home based bakers, hobbyists, professional bakers, cake artists, pastry chefs and other stakeholders from hospitality, wedding business, dessert, millers to beverage and kitchen equipment industries all while raising money for a worthy cause. The event features the Theme Cake Competition which provides an opportunity to showcase baking skills, decorating skills as well as get feedback from a distinguished panel of judges. The members of the jury are well known professionals in gastronomic arts, either in Kenya and/or abroad.

It’s all going don on the 4th of June and you can purchase your tickets on Ticketsasa.