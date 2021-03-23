This is the eighth annual Chorus Austin’s Young Composers Competition.

Composers around the world are being urged to participate in Chorus Austin’s Young Composers Competition. This is an annual competition that gives young musicians, specifically composers, an opportunity to be discovered and seen.

Composers of any nationality can apply and participate as long as they are 30 years old or younger. Each composer can submit up to three pieces for consideration so long as they are less than 5 minutes long. Check out the other Piece Requirements:

Pieces must be written for Chamber Ensemble (approx. 24 voices)

A capella or accompanied (if a capella, piece must include a piano reduction)

Pieces can be multi-movements, or part of a larger piece

Text must be in public domain or if copyrighted, the composer must show proof of permission to submit the piece.

Texts other than English, Latin, Spanish, French, or German must be accompanied by translation.

Submissions are being accepted from now until April 30th 2021. Thereafter winners will be selected by June 1st 2021. Two winners will be selected from the pull of participants.

First place winner will receive:

$1250 cash prize

Two (2) complimentary tickets to each performance, if held live

Live recording of the performance of the composition

$250 Travel Reimbursement to attend the premiere performance, if held live (winner is not required to attend)

Opportunity to work with Maestro Ryan Heller and Chorus Austin Chamber Ensemble at a scheduled rehearsal before the concerts, either in person or virtually

The second place winner will receive:

$500 cash prize

Two (2) complimentary tickets to each performance, if held live

Optional live recording of the performance of the composition

For questions or more information about this or any future Young Composers Competition, please email youngcomposer@chorusaustin.org

