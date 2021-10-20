Call for applications: Àlọ́ Writing Initiative

In the Yoruba language Àlọ́ means ‘story time’ or ‘once upon a time’.

EbonyLife Media and Sony Pictures Television have joined forces to launch the Àlọ́ Writers Initiative. This is a unique platform for up-and-coming writers of proven African Heritage. The goal is to find and curate the best authentic African stories; inspiring stories created by Africans for audiences around the world.

Àlọ́ is an international writers initiative aiming to discover up-and-coming writers and their unique story ideas that pay homage to Africa’s cultures, diversity, heritage and people. For this program, successful candidates will have the opportunity to receive a bounty of $7,500 (KSH 832,000) and enter into a series development deal with Sony Pictures Television and EbonyLife under the Àlọ́ Initiative. Once completed the written projects will be pitched to major international broadcasters for their consideration to potentially be made into TV series.

Writers who apply can reside in any of the eligible countries but must be of African heritage. The Initiative is only open to legal citizens and/or legal permanent residents and/or first generation children of legal citizens of one or more of the fifty-four countries of the African continent.

Find out all the official rules and how to submit your applications here.