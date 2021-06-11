Think you’re the next best African film and TV creative? Apply with the MTF

Now approaching its third year, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy is thrilled to announce calls for applications for its sought-after film and TV training programme. The call is open to all emerging filmmakers with either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in film. It is an exciting opportunity for film creatives to hone their television and film production skills.

Since 2018, the MTF Academy has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals. Like previous years, all 60 students of the 2022 class will get to participate in the MTF Masterclasses, which are powered by various industry partners. The New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA) will award its annual 8 weeks NYFA Scholarship at the Academy in New York to the top performing student from each region, the regions being; West, East and South Africa.

In the past, graduates have gone on to participate in Coke Studio n Kenya and Zed Top Ten in Zambia as well as Nigerian TV dramas Battleground, The Johnsons and Tinsel. Submissions are open till the 30th of June and interested parties should apply here.

Tell Us What You Think