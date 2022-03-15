Call for applications: Music In Africa Live 2022

Launched in 2020 as a three-year initiative to support the African music ecosystem during the COVID- 19 pandemic, MIAL was pioneered by the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stiftung and Goethe-Institut. All eligible and registered African organisations are encouraged to apply for the final MIAL open call. Applications will close at midnight on Saturday 30 April 2022.

More than 30 grants will be awarded in the third iteration of MIAL for projects that fall within the below grant types:

Grant types

Showcase grants (€6 000 – €10 000)

Showcase grants will support the production of high-quality digital live concerts, with an emphasis on professional productions that offer real exposure, potential export opportunities and generally more opportunities for participants (musicians and audiences).

Guidelines

Concerts applied for must take place in Africa.

Concerts must be recorded and broadcast in the window starting 4 July 2022 and ending on 2 October 2022.

All concerts applied for must feature live performances. For clarity, this means that the audio of performances shall not be coming from pre-recorded materials.

We welcome concerts of all kinds and there are no restrictions on venues used, as long as the final product is of high quality.

Proposed projects must showcase high-quality talent that is ready for regional or international export.

Applicants may apply for one of the two sub-categories:

Category A (€10 000): Where the minimum number of individual performers booked and paid from the grant is 16.

Where the minimum number of individual performers booked and paid from the grant is 16. Category B (€6 0000): Where the minimum number of individual performers booked and paid from the grant is 10.

Capacity building (€10 000)

Capacity building grants support digital initiatives that develop relevant critical skills for music professionals to navigate the new challenges and transformations of the industry, especially those introduced by the pandemic.

Types of projects:

Examples include, but are not limited to, training webinars, workshops, masterclasses and tutorial video series.

Projects applied for must take place in Africa.

Projects must be implemented and shared on digital platforms in the window starting 4 July 2022 and ending on 2 October 2022.

All capacity building programmes applied for must offer a realistic and thorough implementation plan.

Proposed capacity building areas may include, but are not limited to, music production, artist management, international development, new media, digital distribution, contract negotiation, booking and tour management

Music Advocacy (€10 000)

Music Advocacy grants support projects that conduct advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of musicians through the creation of relevant content. It offers an opportunity for musicians who are not often heard to raise their voices and creatively package their actions in compelling formats that reach wider audiences.

Types of projects:

Applicants are invited to be creative and propose projects that are primarily focused on lobbying in the interest of musicians by using multi-media as the main format to action the advocacy.

Content produced may include, but is not limited to, panel discussion, video series, podcasts, recorded music, etc.

Projects that are solely intended to promote or benefit the applicant’s work will not be considered.

Projects applied for must take place in Africa.

Projects must be implemented and shared on digital platforms in the window starting 4 July 2022 and ending on 2 October 2022.

All advocacy programmes applied for must offer a realistic and thorough implementation plan.

Who can apply?

Regardless of the type of grant applied for, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be based and operating in Africa.

Applicants and all participants in the project must be over 18 years old.

Applicants must be formally registered in the local country, for example as an NGO/NPO, association, close corporation, private company, etc.

Have a valid bank account.

Have been in existence for at least one (1) year.

Applicants must be able to show at least three (3) examples of previous filmed work, including, but not limited to, live concerts, masterclasses and workshops produced in the last four (4) years (since 2018).

Past grant recipients of MIAL are not eligible to apply.

Recipients must be willing to sign an agreement permitting the promotion of the created content to a wider audience (for non-financial purposes).

Check out how to apply.