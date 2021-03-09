Call for applications: Wasanii Waomoke Fund

EUNIC wants to support the local arts and cultural sector.

The Wasanii Waomoke Fund aims to support knowledge transfer, capacity building and networking; contribute to the creation and distribution of creative works as well as help build new audiences.

Covid-19 has revealed and magnified the pre-existing volatility in the cultural sector and the often-precarious status artists. On the other hand, it has also accelerated the transition to the digital space for many creatives and prompted many to start exploring ways of incorporating digital technology in their artforms. New cross-border connections have multiplied and knowledge enhanced thanks to virtual encounters.

Wasanii Waomoke will support 10 projects with a grant of up to 150,000/- KShs each to individuals and/or groups for:

The creation of innovative/experimental works of art across any discipline,

Virtual programming that facilitates knowledge transfer, exchanges, and capacity building,

Leveraging on digital technology and platforms to engage with audiences,

The completion of an ongoing work/project

The 10 deserving projects selected will be based upon creativity, originality, feasibility, knowledge generation and audience building.

Application deadline is Wednesday, 31 March 2021 (Midnight, EAT).

Interested individuals should download and complete the application form here(link is external) before emailing it to info@eunickenya.org(link sends e-mail).

