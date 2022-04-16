Call for applications: YouTube Foundry Class of 2022

If you are a developing independent artist who will be distributing official music to YouTube during the Foundry Class of 2022 term (July 2022 – December 2022), then you can apply. Artists can be considered independent when they drive their careers forward on their own behalf, and work with indie labels and distribution partners. Artists who are signed directly to major labels are not eligible for Foundry.

Independent artists selected for Foundry receive dedicated support from a YouTube partner manager, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, marketing and promotion opportunities, and access to new product features and opportunities to provide feedback.