Call for applications: YouTube Foundry Class of 2022

Independent artistes looking to grow their crafts on YouTube can apply for YouTube Foundry.

Launched in 2015, Foundry is YouTube Music’s global artist development programme serving the independent music community and allowing artists access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube and build careers on their own terms.

If you are a developing independent artist who will be distributing official music to YouTube during the Foundry Class of 2022 term (July 2022 – December 2022), then you can apply. Artists can be considered independent when they drive their careers forward on their own behalf, and work with indie labels and distribution partners. Artists who are signed directly to major labels are not eligible for Foundry.

Independent artists selected for Foundry receive dedicated support from a YouTube partner manager, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, marketing and promotion opportunities, and access to new product features and opportunities to provide feedback.

Artistes who have participated in the YouTube Foundry in the past include Rema, Bella Shmurda and Tems.
  

