Call for building capacity of coaches and referees to boost football  standards in Busia County

Call for building capacity of coaches and referees to boost football standards...

Football fans in Busia are appealing to Football Kenya Federation to intensify their efforts of training soccer coaches and referees so as to elevate the sport in Busia County

Speaking at Butula polytechnic during Engineer Kwena’s tournament, Christian Nyongesa who was the tournament manager urged FKF to prioritize grassroots training of referees and coaches.

“During these festive tournaments we witness a significant number of errors from both coaches and referees which results from lack of awareness on football rules, hence our appeal to FKF to retrain officials,” said Nyongesa.

The Eng.Kwena tournament attracted 27 teams from Butula Sub-county comprising 8 girls teams and 19 men’s teams.

Bumala B FC were crowned men’s champions after edging out Simuli Youths FC 1-0 in an entertaining final which pulled a passionate crowd.

Solo goal from Bonface Odour in 35th minute was enough to assure Bumala B victory as they displayed tactical discipline at the back.

In the women’s categories, Butula Starlet thrashed Bumutiru Queens 1-0 to continue with their unbeaten record in the tournament.

Engineer Kwena appealed to the county government of Busia to support football clubs featuring in county and regional leagues as well refurbish and construct sporting facilities.

“It is time the county government begins to appreciate talents by setting up modern sports infrastructures which will expose our sports men and women thus nurturing their talents,” noted Eng. Kwena.

He acknowledged the fact that Busia had abundant talent waiting to be tapped and exposed as witnessed recently in the ministry of sports sponsored Talanta Hela tournament.

“Busia county having emerged as Talanta Hela champions speaks volume about the potential of talents in the county,” Kwena added.

The Butula select team is set to play against Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboiz and Division 2 outfit Mayenje Santos.

Report by Absalom Namwalo