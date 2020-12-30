This is the second edition of the Rising Star challenge.

Up-and-coming African artists can now submit their works for the Afrochella Rising Star Challenge. Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives & entrepreneurs. It is a festival is designed to elevate and highlight the thrilling and thriving millennial talent in Africa.

This year, the Rising Star Challenge is partnership with Audiomack and is meant to to increase the visibility of artists across Africa. 25 of the best submissions will be included in a curated Audiomack playlist for the public to vote through streams, favorites, and shares. The artist with the most engagement will win $1000 USD; a studio session at [BBNZ live] as well as an artist feature on Audiomack’s platform. Three artists will also be vetted to perform on stage at Afrochella Block Party, happening on December 26th 2021 at BBNZ Live.

To participate in the Rising Star Challenge, perform the following instructions:

Follow @Afrochella @Audiomack on Twitter and Instagram Create a profile on Audiomack Upload and then paste your best song link into the Sign Up form Shoot a Rising Star Submission Video [30sec-1min] notifying your fans that you submitted. Post your video to Instagram and Twitter.

Tag @Afrochella @Audiomack AND

Use the hashtag #AfrochellaRisingStar Make sure your fans stream your music on Audiomack

The deadline for submissions is January 2nd 2021.

