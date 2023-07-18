Call to ceasefire: 13 Envoys call for dialogue ahead of Azimio protests

At least 13 Envoys have called on President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga to drop their tough stance and give dialogue a chance.

In a joint statement, the Ambassadors said they were concerned by the high levels of violence and destruction of property during the recent demonstrations.

“We recognize the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life,” they said.

The Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, United States, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland and United Kingdom said they were ready to support the parties in their efforts to find constructive and peaceful solutions.

Their calls continue to pile pressure on President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to end the anti-government protests called by the Opposition.

A section of the political class, clergy and lobby groups have called on the two to resume bipartisan talks to avoid further loss of lives and destruction of lives.

On Monday, NGO Council of Kenya chairman Stephen Cheboi appealed to the political class to observe political tolerance and resume bipartisan talks.

The council warned that the country cannot afford another round of violent street protests that have killed up to 21 people.

Cheboi said the country is at virtual standstill due to demonstrations that are scaring away investors, tourists, and forcing Kenyans to stay indoors..

“It can no longer be business as usual when political hardliners decide to hold the country at ransom while expecting things to improve when they are getting worse,” Cheboi said.

The clergy, led by, Nairobi archdiocese Archbishop Philip Anyolo said the religious leaders in the country were ready to reconcile President William Ruto and the opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Anyolo revealed that the inter-religious group of spiritual leaders is ready to mediate talks between the two at a time when a rift between them continues to widen.

While expressing concerns that disagreements between the two politicians could result in political intolerance between their supporters spread across the country, Anyolo stated that while church leaders are already organizing to unite the two, a reunion depends on the willingness of the two.