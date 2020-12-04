Calls for ceasefire reverberate as elders hold peace meeting in Mandera

Clan elders drawn from Mandera County have called for peaceful co-existence among those living in the region after years of conflict that has left scores dead.

The elders who attended an inter clan forum in Mandera town called on the government to deal decisively with those propagating inter communal hostilities in the region.

Mohamud Khalif of the Murule clan says the government must enhance surveillance as well as take stern action against those spreading hate on social media platforms. According to Khalif, such platforms have fanned ethnic hate that has fuelled clashes in the region.

Khalif noted that frequent inter clan flare ups are always ignited by users of social media.

Elders from the Garre clan said they were optimistic a solution will be reached to curb flare ups of fresh clashes. The elders called on communities to tame the youth saying the vulnerable group has been misused during conflicts.

Mandera county commissioner Onesmus Kyatha called on communities living in the region area to coexist harmoniously to ensure speedy development in the region. The administrator noted that area elders have a big role to play in curbing fresh clashes in the region.

The Garre and Murule clans are currently feuding for control of communal land and pasture between them.

The clashes have been occasioned by control of pasture and water in the region.