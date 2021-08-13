Calls for justice dominate burial of slain Embu brothers

by KBC Videos

Benson Njiru and his brother Emanuel Mutura, who died while in police custody in Kianjokoma Embu County have been laid to rest. Mourners who attended the burial ceremony said police officers who came into contact with the deceased must be arraigned in court to explain the circumstances under which the two brothers died. In a ceremony laced with heavy political undertones Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi read a speech on behalf of the Deputy President Dr. William Ruto. Our reporter Caroline Kamau attended the burial in Embu County and filed the following report.

  

